Netflix: The most-wacthed reality show on the platform in the US

There’s a new reality TV show that has entered the Top 10 of the most-watched list of series on Netflix US. The series has surpassed several popular titles such as Suits, Black Mirror or Is It Cake?

Lately, Netflix has triumphed with several reality TV shows centered around workplaces, such as Selling Sunset. In the same spirit, this new series is described by the streamer as a mix of Instant Dream Home, House Hacks and “the uplifting human stories of Queer Eye.”

According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, this new reality show is currently the fourth most-watched series on Netflix USA. It’s only behind The Lincoln Lawyer, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer and The Witcher.

Hack My Home, the most-watched reality show on Netflix US

According to Netflix, Tudum, Hack My Home follows a team of design and engineering experts who will try to help eight families to solve problems of space in their homes to try to get a better use of their existing houses.

The team consists of Brooks Atwood (Innovation), Ati Williams (Construction), Jessica Banks (Engineering) and Mikel Welch (Design). The four of them will “deliver inventive, robotics-minded, sky’s-the-limit hacks” to help transform each family’s lives.

There are eight episodes of only 30 minutes each, so it’s a perfect series to binge watch quickly. You also have plenty of options to find new movies and TV shows on Netflix, such as romantic thrillers or comedy movies.