While Kit Harington was working on Game of Thrones, he also made time to film and participate in other significant projects. One of these is a historical drama, which is now trending on Netflix.

It was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who is known for his involvement behind the scenes in titles such as Mortal Kombat as the director, The Three Musketeers as a producer and Resident Evil: Apocalypse as a writer.

Janet Scott Batchler, Lee Batchler and Michael Robert Johnson were the ones responsible for developing the screenplay, which is inspired on the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the year 79 A.D., which ultimately destroyed Pompeii.

Pompeii ranked No. 6 on Netflix US

Pompeii is not only an epic love story but its plot is intertwined with one of the most well-known and remembered historical events. Currently, it is the title that has managed to occupy the Top 6 of Netflix in the United States.

The drama was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, and had its big screen debut in 2014, solidifying itself as the last film released by FilmDistrict before merging with Focus Features.

The epic story follows a gladiator turned slave who finds himself in a race against time to save his true love, who has been promised to a corrupt Roman senator. As Mount Vesuvius erupts, he must fight to rescue his beloved.

Kit Harington portrays Milo, sharing the spotlight with Emily Browning, who plays Cassia. The stars were joined by prominent figures such as Kiefer Sutherland, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jared Harris, among others.