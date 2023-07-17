Netflix: The most watched action comedy with Kevin Hart only one day after its release

This week on Netflix, there’s a new addition to the Top 10 in the United States. While new releases such as the thriller Bird Box Barcelona, which is Top 2, or the horror film The Tutor have triumphed (7), a classic comedy movie has been one of the most viewed films and its stars Kevin Hart.

However, the movie hasn’t surpassed the new addition The Out-Laws, which stars Nina Dobrev and Adam DeVine, and has been one of the most watched films in the past few weeks. It’s still in the third spot of the Top 10.

Meanwhile, the first spot of the most-watched list is for the animated film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was also recently released on Netflix. So, here’s the movie with Kevin Hart that has managed to climb several spots in only a day after its release.

Kevin Hart’s comedy film that is Top 4 on Netflix US

According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, the most watched comedy movie on Netflix this week (July 17th) is Ride Along, which stars Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. The movie is in the fourth spot on the Top 10 in the US.

The movie centers around Ben Barber (Kevin Hart), a security guard determined to win the approval of his girlfriend’s police officer brother, James Payton (Ice Cube), to marry her. However, their 24-hour patrol of Atlanta takes an unexpected turn when Ben inadvertently becomes entangled in James’ pursuit of an arms dealer named Omar (Laurence Fishburne).