Netflix: The most-watched action comedy with Nina Dobrev and Pierce Brosnan only hours after its release

Nina Dobrev and Pierce Brosnan joined forces with big stars to make one of the most anticipated romantic action comedies of the year. It made its big debut on Netflix just a few hours ago and is already one of the most popular among users.

The story is currently competing with some of the strongest titles on the platform. These include Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth, the new documentary Wham! and Skyscraper with Dwayne Johnson.

The film was directed by Tyler Spindel, based on a screenplay by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove. Although the service expected the rom-com to be one of the most played, it was not expected to be so fast.

The Out-Laws is Netflix’s most watched action-comedy worldwide

The film made it to the top 10 worldwide on Netflix and is not only one of the recommended films of the week, but also one of the most successful in a short period of time.

The story follows a bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is robbed by infamous phantom bandits during the week of his wedding, he believes his future in-laws are the infamous outlaws.