Netflix has a huge catalog of titles of its authority, as well as many licenses that are continually renewed. Ryan Reynolds is one of the three protagonists who carried out one of the most watched movies worldwide.

The current most-played action comedy was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who is known for his involvement in major productions. These include Easy A with Emma Stone and Dodgeball with Vince Vaughn.

It’s not the first time that the 46-year-old actor is leading an action and comedy-packed plot, but quite the opposite. This morning some images were leaked that prove it, as he was spotted on the set of Deadpool 3.

Red Notice is Netflix’s most-watched action comedy worldwide

Ryan Reynolds joined Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson to make one of Netflix’s most original movies in 2021: Red Notice. It continues to be a hit and has earned a place in the top 10 worldwide.

The story follows an Interpol agent on the trail of the world’s most wanted art thief. When it was released, it had also become one of the favorites of the platform’s users, spending several weeks among the most played movies.