Netflix: The most watched action-crime movie with Jamie Foxx on the platform in the US

Jamie Foxx just released one of his last movies before the accident and until yesterday it had been all the rage. However, it was a action-crime thriller that managed to overtake They Cloned Tyrone as the actor’s most-watched on Netflix this week.

This is not the first time that the 55-year-old star has worked with the streaming platform, as they have several titles in common. This morning he made his first public appearance to carry out an advertising job and assured “I went through hell and I came back”.

Now, the hit service movie first saw the light of day in 2020 and received a 16+ rating due to its content. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman directed, while Mattson Tomlin wrote the screenplay. Here, check which is the title of the actor who has been trending again…

Project Power is the most watched action movie with Jamie Foxx on Netflix

Jamie Foxx starred in 2020’s Project Power, bringing Art to life. Although it’s been three years since its release, the thriller is trending again on Netflix after the actor resurfaced with his new action flick.

The cast is made up of big stars. Among them are Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Courtney B. Vance, Tait Fletcher, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Amy Landecker.

The story is set in the streets of New Orleans, when a rumor begins to circulate: the existence of a mysterious pill capable of unlocking latent superpowers unique to each person who ingests it.