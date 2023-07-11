Netflix: The most watched action drama with Viola Davis on the platform in the US

Viola Davis is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the film industry. She has starred in several great films that belong to Netflix‘s catalog and now it is one of her latest hits that shines on the platform.

Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the film, which first saw the light of day last year. It is suitable for those over 16 years of age and lasts two and a quarter hours. Not only is it one of the star’s most acclaimed films, but it has also won two BAFTA awards.

Currently it has made it into the top 10 worldwide and is one of the most chosen by users. Here, check what the title is, what the plot is about and who the main cast is…

The Woman King is Viola Davis’ most watched movie on Netflix

Viola Davis stars in one of the most acclaimed films of recent times, not only by critics but also by Netflix users. The Woman King became the most watched movie of the actress on the streaming platform, earning a place in the top 10 worldwide.

The story follows the journey of General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life and freedom.

Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Jordan Bolger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jimmy Odukoya and Masali Baduza are some of the stars who accompanied the 57-year-old actress.