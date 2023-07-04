It’s not Die Hard… but a popular action franchise, which continues to climb Netflix‘s global top 10 and has become one of the most watched movies in several countries.

It is not the first time that a film of this genre has been positioned among the top positions, as Mark Wahlberg’s Shooter has been in the top 1 for multiple weeks. The film was directed by Kaare Andrews and was rated R in 2020.

Oliver Thompson, Michael Frost Beckner and Crash Leyland were responsible for the script. While Chad Michael Collins, Sayaka Akimoto and Tom Berenger returned to star in the eighth installment.

Sniper: Assassin’s End is Netflix’s most-watched action movie worldwide

Sniper: Assassin’s End belongs to the action movie franchise called Sniper and marks the eighth installment, being also the sequel to Sniper: Ultimate Kill. It managed to establish itself as one of Netflix‘s favorites and is currently one of the most watched on the platform.

Although in many countries it has been one of the most chosen by users, in the United States it is not available on the streaming service, but is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

“Legendary sniper Thomas Beckett and his son, Special Ops Sniper Brandon Beckett, are on the run from the CIA, Russian Mercenaries, and a Yakuza-trained assassin with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharp shooters”, describes the official synopsis.