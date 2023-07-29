Netflix: The most watched action-mystery thriller with Gerard Butler on the platform

Gerard Butler is no stranger to the thriller genre, especially if they are packed with action scenes. As it happens every week, Netflix renews its worldwide top 10 and several classics appear on the list.

Now it is one of the actor who triumphs again on the streaming platform. The film was directed by Brian Goodman, while Marc Frydman was in charge of writing the script.

Jaimie Alexander (Thor, The Last Stand and Blindspot) joins the 300 actor in the lead role. The cast is full of big stars, so it was expected to be a success over time. Here, check which title it is…

Last Seen Alive is the most watched Gerard Butler thriller on Netflix

Last Seen Alive debuted on the big screen last year, making it not only one of Gerard Butler‘s latest releases, but now also one of Netflix‘s most watched titles. The actor is Will Spann, while Jaimie Alexander is Lisa Spann.

The story follows a man investigating the city’s criminal underworld as he eludes the authorities in a race against time to find his ex-wife, who has mysteriously disappeared at a gas station.

Russell Hornsby, Ethan Embry, Michael Irby, Cindy Hogan, Bruce Altman, Robert Walker Branchaud, Jordan Salloum, Rachel Trautmann and Dani Deetté round out the main cast of the action thriller.