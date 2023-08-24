Netflix added several new titles this morning, and one of them has already become one of the most-watched series on the platform. Action productions are some of the most popular and this one was no exception.

The first season consists of a total of seven episodes, which are filled with suspense, drama, and mystery. This is not the first time the genre has risen against others like romance.

The thriller is directed by several industry figures: Ashley Way, Savina Dellicour and Bill Eagles. The credits for the screenplay and story go to Jack Lothian, who is known for Ashes to Ashes and Strike Back.

Who Is Erin Carter? is the Netflix’s new sensation

The first season of Who Is Erin Carter? arrived on the platform just a few hours ago, and it quickly became one of the new favorite titles among users worldwide, but especially in the United States.

The story follows Erin Carter, a British teacher in Spain, who becomes entangled in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel.

Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Douglas Henshall, Susannah Fielding, Charlotte Vega, Indica Watson, Pep Ambros and Jake Fairbrother are some of the actors who make up the main cast of the miniseries.