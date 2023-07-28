Elijah Wood is not only known for being one of the main characters in The Lord of the Rings franchise, but he has also been involved in other successful productions. This week one of his action thrillers has been trending.

The star shares the screen with Melanie Lynskey, with whom he recently worked again in the sci-fi series Yellowjackets. Macon Blair directed the film and wrote the screenplay, which is an hour and a half long.

Netflix is the platform that has the title in its catalog and as has been happening for a while now, almost all thrillers on the service are usually a success. Here, check out which production shines again…

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, the thriller that triumphs on Netflix

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore is Elijah Wood‘s thriller that was released in 2017 and took him out of the typical sci-fi titles. This time, the actor stars in an action movie, which is one of the most watched movies on Netflix.

The story follows a depressed woman who, when she is robbed, finds new motivation by tracking down the thieves along with her obnoxious neighbor. She soon finds herself dangerously up against a group of degenerate criminals.