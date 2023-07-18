Sylvester Stallone has starred in multiple action and drama thrillers over the years. One of them was The Expendables. However, now it is a 2019 film that has established itself as the most watched on Netflix.

The production was directed by John Herzfeld, from a script written by Miles Chapman and John Herzfeld. The cast is full of top-notch actors and especially of the genre, which has users obsessed.

The story was rated 16+ and the movie that became one of the most played movies is part of one of the Rocky actor’s most popular franchises. Here, check out the title and more…

Escape Plan: The Extractors is the most watched action thriller on Netflix

Escape Plan: The Extractors is the third part of the franchise starring Sylvester Stallone. The film was released in 2019 and has been a hit ever since, now being one of the most watched on Netflix worldwide.

The title is currently available on the platform for many countries but not in the United States. Instead, it can be viewed through Tubi or purchased through Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows security expert Ray Breslin, who must rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech tycoon from a Latvian prison. It was not critically praised and received several negative comments due to its low-budget scenes.

The cast is loaded with A-list stars. Some of them are Dave Bautista, Zhang Jin, Jaime King, 50 Cent, Harry Shum, Jr., Malese Jow, Devon Sawa, Lydia Hull, Max Zhan and Curtis Jackson.