Netflix: The most watched action thriller with Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson on the platform

A few years ago, Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn left drama and comedy to make one of the most watched action thrillers of recent times. S. Craig Zahler‘s creation garnered five nominations.

The stars who starred in the film were so well known that many were surprised by the fact that they were together on a project, especially since they were not of the same genre or similar style.

The duo already have several separate projects, which promise to be among the most anticipated. In Gibson’s case, he will direct the sequel to The Passion of the Christ, due next year. Vaughn will direct Dodgeball 2.

Dragged Across Concrete is Vaughn and Gibson’s most-watched thriller on Netflix

Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson joined forces to bring Dragged Across Concrete to the big screen in 2018, one of the most anticipated action thrillers. It was scripted by the director himself and is currently one of the most watched.

Don Johnson, Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Michael Jai White, Tory Kittles and Laurie Holden are among the actors joining the main stars in the crime/action/drama thriller.

The story follows two policemen who are suspended from their duties after a video is published in which they show their physical abilities. The two decide to delve into the underworld to uncover what happened and exact revenge.