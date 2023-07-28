Netflix has several animated series for adults. One of the most popular has always been BoJack Horseman, which has six seasons and still continues to be part of the catalog. However, now it is a new title of this style that shines this week.

This Friday the first batch of episodes was released, which were created by Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen and Joel Trussell. The cast is composed of great actors, who have several hits in their filmographies.

Adam Devine, Christopher McDonald, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Jason Ritter, Christopher Meloni, Anthony Carrigan, Trond Fausa and Alejandro Edda are some of them. Here, check out which production is a sensation among users…

Captain Fall is Netflix’s new trending adult series

Captain Fall is the new trend on Netflix and users have already chosen it worldwide as one of the most popular adult series of the week. The story follows a naive, goofy sea captain who is hired to take command of a cruise ship – and becomes the ideal patsy for a smuggling operation.

The first season has 10 episodes and it has not yet been confirmed if more will arrive in the near future. The service decided to release all the installments on the same date, so there is no need to wait to know the end of the series… or at least the first part.