Darren Barnet is one of the most popular Netflix stars of recent times and has been one of the main characters of Never Have I Ever, which was a hit since its first season. Now the actor is leading one of the most watched adult comedies.

The 33-year-old actor joined forces with Madison Pettis (The Game Plan and He’s All That), who plays Annie, to make a new movie of one of the most popular franchises of all time.

Despite the fact that the film was released in 2020, this week it has been trending again and has become one of the most played tapes on the streaming platform. Here, check which one is…

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules is the most watched R-rated comedy movie on Netflix

Darren Barnet and Madison Pettis are two of the actors who perform in one of the most popular films in the American Pie franchise. Netflix recently added the last installment to its catalog and it is already one of the most watched worldwide.

Piper Curda, Lizze Broadway, Sara Rue, Jeannie Elise Mai and Lily Bleu Andrew complete the cast of the film directed by Mike Elliott (Blue Crush and Beethoven’s Big Break).

“It’s senior year at East Great Falls High School, and Annie, Kayla, Michelle and Stephanie decide to finally harness their girl power to get what they want in their last year of school”, describes the official synopsis.