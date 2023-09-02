The global top 10 on Netflix has seen some changes this morning, and a new series has managed to enter the last spot on the list, becoming one of the most-watched. It is an original production from the streaming platform.

This is not exactly a new addition to the catalog; the show has been running for several years. Its first season aired in 2018, and yesterday, the final season was released. Therefore, fans wasted no time in hitting play.

Matt Groening is the one behind the idea of the series, which over time became one of the most acclaimed among young adults. Here, check out the title that is trending again after releasing its latest edition…

Disenchantment ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Disenchantment is not only known for being a great series for adults, with its bizarre and fantastical style, but its fifth and final season has become one of the most-watched on the Netflix platform worldwide.

It holds the last spot in the global top 10, but in the United States, it has managed to climb a bit higher, securing the 8th position and competing with other titles like Ragnarok and Suits.

The story follows Princess Tiabeanie, “Bean”, who is disgruntled by her impending arranged marriage to Prince Merkimer. She then meets Luci, a demon, and Elfo, an elf, and things become exciting and dangerous.

Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry and David Herman are some of the actors who have been part of not only this season but also several previous editions of the acclaimed show.