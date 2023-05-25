Netflix has been on quite a winning streak. The service has added several great movies and series, such as XO, Kitty. The story created by Jenny Han was consolidated as the most watched worldwide, just two days after its premiere.

Now, however, the time has come for an action-adventure film, which is led by one of the industry’s most popular and beloved stars. It was by Yimou Zhang and the cast also includes Matt Damon and Willem Dafoe.

Pedro Pascal is the man of the moment and has been dubbed the daddy of the internet. The 48-year-old actor has been in several successful productions and now he is one of those starring in the adventure story that captivated users of the streaming platform.

The Great Wall is the most watched action-adventure movie on Netflix

The Great Wall was released in 2016 but this week made it into the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix, as reported by Flix Patrol. The story protaognized by Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal has a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb gave it a score of 5.9 out of 10.

“In ancient China, a group of European mercenaries encounter a secret army maintaining and defending the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures,” relates the synopsis posted by IMDb.