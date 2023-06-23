Netflix: The most watched Angelina Jolie-directed film on the platform in the US

Angelina Jolie has not only made a great career as an actress, but has also established herself as one of the most promising and successful directors in the film industry. Now Netflix has one of her most iconic works available for viewing.

The movie became one of the most watched movies on the platform, ranking number 8 in the top 10. Joel Coen, Ethan Coen and Richard LaGravenese were responsible for the screenplay.

Despite having been released in 2014, it remains one of the actress’ most popular productions, even though she did not act in it. The project garnered 14 awards and 33 nominations, of which 3 were Oscars.

This Angelina Jolie film is one of the most-watched on Netflix US

Angelina Jolie was the director of Unbroken, one of the successes of 2014. This week, it was this war drama that managed to position itself within the top 10 on Netflix in the United States, being one of the most-watched.

“A chronicle of the life of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic runner who was taken prisoner by Japanese forces during World War II”, describes the official synopsis of the Oscar-nominated film.

Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, Miyavi, Finn Wittrock, Jai Courtney, Maddalena Ischiale and Vincenzo Amato are among the stars who starred in the popular war thriller.