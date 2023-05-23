It is not the first time that an animated film has triumphed in the Netflix catalog, as the service has several hits for the whole family and even for adults. However, this week it was a film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds that has captured the attention of viewers, becoming the most watched.

Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Chris Sanders and Randy Thom are the stars joining the La La Land actress and Deadpool actor in this prehistoric adventure, whose official tagline was “Are you better off now than you were 4 million years ago?”.

Undoubtedly, the streaming platform is coming off a long week of success, as just a few days ago it premiered XO, Kitty. This became the most watched series, competing now with the Spanish production El Silencio. Here, check which animated movie is the most watched right now…

The Croods is the most-watched Netflix animated movie in the U.S.

The Croods premiered on the big screen in 2013 and joined Netflix during 2015. Now, years later, users have chosen it again and it entered the ranking of the most watched movies in the United States and the first to be animated.

The story follows a prehistoric family, called Croods, living at a particularly dangerous time in history. The patriarch Grug, his companion, Ugga, his teenage daughter Eep, son Thunk and Gran forage for food by day and huddle together by night. When a more evolved caveman named Guy arrives on the scene, Grug is wary, but soon Guy is right about the impending destruction of his world.