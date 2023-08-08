Netflix: The most-watched animated movie on the platform in the US

There are new movies trending on Netflix every day. This week in the United States, an animated movie has moved up four positions in the Top 10 on the platform, and here’s all you need to know about it.

On August 8,two new titles entered the most-watched list in the United States. One of them is an action thriller with Jason Statham, and the other one is the “Bee Movie.” However, the first two spots remain for “Fatale” and “River Wild,” respectively.

On the other hand, the documentary “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” has dropped five positions in the ranking. So, check out which is the most-watched animated movie on the platform in the US.

“Despicable Me 2,” the third most-watched movie on Netflix US

According to FlixPatrol, the most-watched animated movie in the United States on Netflix is “Despicable Me 2.” The first movie of the franchise is also in the eighth position of the ranking.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Gru is recruited by the Anti-Villain League to help deal with a powerful new super criminal.” The movie was so successful upon its release in 2013, that it became the third-highest grossing film of the year with a global tally of $970.8 million.

The movie is voiced by Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove, Russell Brand, Ken Jeong, and Steve Coogan. It was directed by Pierre Coffin, and Chris Renaud.