Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Nicolas Cage lent their voices to create one of the most well-known animated movies of all time, which debuted in 2013 and was nominated for an Oscar the following year.

It’s a production directed by Kirk DeMicco (Racing Stripes) and Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch), who also adapted the screenplay for the big screen. They co-wrote the story along with John Cleese (A Fish Called Wanda).

It’s not the first time that a title of this kind has found a place within the global top 10 among viewers who aren’t particularly young children. The film was so well-received that it released a sequel in 2020, titled A New Age.

Ten years have passed since the release of The Croods, one of the most acclaimed family-friendly movies of recent times. However, this doesn’t prevent it from continuing to be a trend, as it currently is on Netflix.

While it captivated thousands of viewers in various countries, the same didn’t happen in the United States because it’s currently part of the catalogs of Peacock and Hulu.

“After their cave is destroyed, a caveman family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy”, describes the description of the animated movie nominated for an Oscar in 2014.

Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke and Chris Sanders are some of the stars, widely recognized today as top-tier talent, who brought the main characters to life.