Netflix: The most watched anime series on the platform in the United States

This week on Netflix, an anime series is climbing the charts as one of the most-watched series in the US. It’s one of the most popular anime series of recent years and has made a significant impact.

According to FlixPatrol, a website that reports viewership data on streaming platforms, this anime series entered the Top 10 in the US on October 9th. And which series is it? It’s none other than “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” which released its third season in April.

This series is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The third season consists of 11 episodes, and a fourth season has already been announced. If you’re not familiar with the show, here’s all you need to know.

‘Demon Slayer,’ one of the most popular anime series

“Demon Slayer” is set during Japan’s Taisho Period, and it follows Tanjiro Kamado, a charcoal seller, who witnesses the slaughter of his family by a demon. His only surviving family member, his sister Nezuko, is transformed into a demon. Determined to restore her humanity and avenge his family, Tanjiro becomes a “demon slayer.”

Akira Matsushima served as the character designer for the series, which initially comprised 26 episodes. The second season featured two consecutive cours, starting with a seven-episode adaptation of the “Mugen Train” arc in 2021.

A third season covering the “Swordsmith Village” arc was announced at the end of the second season and premiered in April, 2023, with a one-hour special, concluding on June 18 of the same year. Directed by Sotozaki Haruo, the series stars Hanae Natsuki, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akari Kito, Shimono Hiro, Takahiro Sakurai, Yuri Ehara, and Ai Kakuma.