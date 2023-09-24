Netflix’s beloved teen comedy “Sex Education” is currently the most-watched series on the platform, after the premiere of its fourth season on Sept. 21. However, there’s another new show, well, an anime, which is also on the Top 10 this weekend.

According to FlixPatrol, this anime is the fourth most watched show worldwide. It ranks behind “Dear Child,” which is in second place, and the live-action One Piece, which has the third spot.

This anime is based on a manga series penned by Yabako Sandrovich. Meanwhile, the adaptation is directed by Seiji Kishi and penned by Makoto Uezu. Larx Entertainment took charge of the animation, ensuring that the series retained its essence and flair in the transition from manga to animation. Here’s all you need to know.

Kengan Ashura, the top anime series on Netflix worldwide

After the release of the first part of its second season, “Kengan Ashura” is currently the most-watched anime on Netflix worldwide. Fans of the show have been waiting patiently for it since the first season was released in 2019.

Now, fans can look forward to the second part of this season, scheduled to debut in 2024. According to Netflix’s official synopsis for the second installment, the series will continue with the second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament, this time without Ohma. Meanwhile, as the gladiators battle, an enigmatic figure schemes a tumultuous uprising.

The voice cast of the series includes Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Jun’ya Enoki, Tetsu Inada, Hayato Kaneko, Daisuke Hirakawa, Yumi Uchiyama, and Choo. The series has been positively received by audiences, which have given it a 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.