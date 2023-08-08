Netflix has an extensive catalog of anime, and over time, several titles have chosen to not only be available on Crunchyroll but also on the platform with the red “N”. Now, it’s a new movie that has become a trend this morning.

Bob Shirohata directed the second part of the movie, based on one of the most well-known Japanese anime series on the service. It premiered a few hours ago and has quickly become one of the most-watched.

Rintarou Ikeda and Nakaba Suzuki are the ones who carried out the scriptwriting. The film runs for just under an hour and has received a TV-14 rating due to its fighting content and aggressiveness.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2, the most-watched anime on Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the favorite anime series among Netflix users and has managed to build a fanbase in various countries. This morning, the second part of its movie, based on the original series, premiered.

The story follows Tristan (Mikako Komatsu), who, reunited with Lancelot (Aleks Le) for the first time since his tragic accident, must learn to conquer his inner demons to save his mother’s life.

Ayumu Murase, Koki Uchiyama, Yuki Kaji, Sora Amamiya, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Aoi Yuki, Jun Fukuyama, Yuuhei Takagi, Yohei Azakami, and Kazuyuki Okitsu are the ones who brought the main characters to life with their voices in the movie.