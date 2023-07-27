Netflix has been able to capitalize on the boom and hype around the world for Barbie, which was caused by the movie that was released a week ago by Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

A while ago, the platform added back some of the doll’s most popular titles to the catalog. The series was launched in 2021 and ran through 2015, being one of television’s favorites.

Now, many fans have decided to revisit some of these animated titles that have triumphed some long years ago. Here, check which is the series of the iconic doll that became a worldwide trend again…

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse is the most-watched doll series on Netflix

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse was a hit when it premiered its first season in 2012, when the doll was still launching new products. The story told the adventures the icon had with her friends and sisters in a doll-sized version of Malibu.

This week, Netflix updated its top 10 and the series quickly managed to find a place, being one of the most watched series worldwide. Although many countries chose the title, in the United States it is not the same case and it is due to the fact that it is not available on the platform for Americans.

However, there are many other Barbie productions that can be watched on Netflix US, such as Barbie Princess Adventure. Most doll-related titles can be purchased or rented through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes or YouTube.