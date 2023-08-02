Hilary Swank is known for starring in major productions such as P.S. I Love You, Freedom Writers and Million Dollar Baby. She is one of the most popular actresses of the generation and who stars in the drama that is trending on Netflix.

This week, the streaming giant has once again renewed its top 10 and this time it is a tape from 2020 that has taken a place within the global ranking, especially in the United States.

The movie was directed by Deon Taylor (Meet the Blacks, Supremacy and Traffik), while David Loughery (Obsessed, The Intruder and Lakeview Terrace) wrote the screenplay.

Fatale, the dramatic thriller ranked No. 9 worldwide on Netflix US

Fatale is one of Hilary Swank‘s latest releases to hit Netflix not too long ago and quickly became one of the platform’s top picks. This week, the streaming giant renewed its top 10 and the title gained an important place.

The dramatic thriller went from being overlooked to being among the top ten most watched and popular, thanks to U.S. users. The film was star-studded, in addition to the actress who stars in Boys Don’t Cry.

The story follows a successful married man who, after a one-night stand, gets caught up in the investigation of a skilled detective. Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Damaris Lewis and Danny Pino make up the rest of the main cast.