Netflix: The most-watched drama in the US just four days after its release

Four months ago, one of the most anticipated biographical dramas of the year premiered on the big screen. It now belongs to Netflix‘s catalog and is one of the most-watched movies in the United States.

This production is directed by George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give and Men of Honor). It has not only entered the Top 10 but is also the one that could dethrone the comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

This isn’t the first time that a biopic has been categorized as one of the most chosen and acclaimed by American viewers. Even though many have already seen it in theaters, now it’s the turn of users on the popular platform.

Big George Foreman ranked No. 2 on Netflix US

Big George Foreman premiered on the streaming giant’s catalog on August 26th and has quickly become one of the most-watched, currently holding the number 2 position in the Top 10 in the United States.

The story follows George Foreman, who, driven by a impoverished childhood, channeled his anger to become an Olympic gold medalist and world heavyweight champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit.

Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., John Magaro, Sonja Sohn, Forest Whitaker, Philip Fornah, Deion Smith, Matthew Glave and Sam Trammell are some of the actors who make up the main cast.