Netflix has done it again and refreshed its catalog this morning. The streaming giant added some new dramas and continuations of major hits. Now, a Brazilian production has new episodes that are among the most-watched.

The mystery and religious series has been airing since 2019, so it’s not an entirely new title, but it’s a novelty for users since it was added to the service this week. The show currently has a total of six episodes.

The new trend is a creation by Mauricio Katz (ZeroZeroZero and Station Eleven) and Pedro Peirano (La Nana and Gatos Viejos). Here, check out the dramatic thriller that captivated the viewers…

The Chosen One, the most-watched Brazilian mystery thriller on Netflix

The first season of The Chosen One, consisting of six episodes, premiered worldwide in June 2019 and has since managed to build a strong fan base. Therefore, it’s not surprising that it has now become a sensation on Netflix.

The story follows three doctors with the determination to bring the Zika virus vaccine to a remote marshland, as they encounter a healer and his cult. It is based on the Mexican series Niño Santo.

Renan Tenca, Paloma Bernardi, Gutto Szuster, Alli Willow, Mariano Mattos Martins, Pedro Caetano, Tuna Dwek, Pedro Caetano and Ricardo Félix Rojas are some of the actors who make up the main cast.