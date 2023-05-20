The new favorite documentary of Netflix users tells a story of glamour, success and tragedy. Multiple celebrities have chosen the streaming platform when it comes to sharing their lives, as was the case of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who launched his docuseries Arnold.

Now, the family of one of the most popular stars of the 90s participated in the story that traces the life of the model who dreamed of being like Marilyn Monroe. It follows her origins, how she became one of the industry’s best-known people and her fateful death from an accidental overdose.

Ursula Macfarlane directs the documentary, while Henley Mohrman is part of the main cast. The film, which runs 1 hour 56 minutes and was released on May 16 on the service, is rated 16+. Here, check out what is the most watched Netflix celebrity story in the United States…

Netflix’s Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me is the most watched documentary

The documentary of the iconic Anna Nicole Smith was released on May 16 of this year and since then it has positioned itself within the top 10 most played films on the Netflix platform. Titled Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me, it is the most watched doc-film in the United States at the moment.

The story closely follows the model’s life and features a wealth of previously unreleased archival footage, which chronicles her life and tragic end. IMDb described the production as “a portrait of Anna Nicole Smith’s life, from her years of fame as a model to her tragic death, through her closest circle”.