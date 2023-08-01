Netflix: The most watched celebrity documentary on the platform with only hours left in its premiere

Netflix released a new documentary about a mega sports superstar that has fascinated users. Although many did not have much faith in the production, it managed to surprise everyone and is really entertaining.

Andrew Renzi was in charge of directing, while several members of the protagonist’s family made up the cast. The film, which lasts a little over an hour, reveals some aspects never seen before.

With only a couple of hours since its incorporation to the streaming platform’s catalog, it has become one of the most watched and trending titles of its genre, competing with others such as Arnold.

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, the new trending Netflix documentary

Jake Paul released his own documentary, where he tells a little bit of what his life is like and gives Netflix users an inside look. The film was released this Tuesday, August 1 and has quickly become a favorite.

The story follows the ageless punk, who is a sensation in the world of professional boxing. In this documentary he tells how he went from making jokes on the Internet to triumphing in the ring.