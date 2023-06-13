Crime stories continue to be a hit on Netflix, but especially those based on real events or real criminals. Now, it is a Colombian production that continues to lead the genre and the ranking of the most watched.

This is not the first time that a show of this style has broken the statistics and found itself at the top of the ranking. Previously it was the true crime series, Missing: Dead or Alive, which occupied the top spot for several weeks.

The cast is full of great stars. Andrés Parra is the one who gives life to the famous criminal of the cartel. Cecilia Navia, Joavany Álvarez and Anderson Ballesteros are some of the actors who accompany him.

‘Pablo Escobar, The Drug’ Lord is Netflix’s most watched crime series

Pablo Escobar was one of the best known drug traffickers in the world and not only have several productions been made about him, but one of them continues to be the most popular and most watched on Netflix.

Thanks to users, the series Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord was positioned within the top 10 most played titles on the platform this week worldwide. Several countries have chosen it as one of the most interesting.

The plot focuses on the story of the criminal, who has come a long way in the world of the cartel. He started as a petty thief and ended up becoming the powerful owner of a huge drug trafficking empire. However, his career ends tragically when he is killed by Colombian National Police agents.