Netflix continues to fill its repertoire with hits and now it’s time for an iconic 2012 comedy to make a comeback. The story stars two of the best actors of the generation and is directed by Seth MacFarlane, based on a script by Wellesley Wild and Alec Sulkin.

Lately, newly added titles are leading the list of the most played titles. Now, however, it’s time for a comedy classic. This marked the directorial debut of MacFarlane, the actor and creator of the animated sitcoms Family Guy and The Cleveland Show.

Mila Kunis and Mark Wahlberg play two of the main characters, John Bennett and Lori Collins. This is not the first time the stars have worked together, as we previously saw them in Max Payne, Date Night and Up Close with Carrie Keagan. Next, check out which of his comedies is the most watched in the United States…

Ted is the most-watched comedy movie on Netflix

Ted is not only one of the most popular comedies, but also one of the most controversial in the streaming platform’s catalog. The film starring Mila Kunis and Mark Wahlberg is the most watched movie of its genre in the United States.

Released in 2012, the story follows John, a man whose childhood wish to bring his teddy bear to life came true, now he must decide between maintaining a relationship with the bear Ted, or his girlfriend, Lori.