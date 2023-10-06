Netflix has once again updated its ranking of the most-watched series and the Beckham documentary is the title that has managed to top the list. However, there are many new productions, including the first season of a British show.

It’s a teenage drama created by Ripley Parker, who also wrote Lies We Sing to the Sea. It was developed by Left Bank Pictures and just premiered on the streaming giant a day ago.

Sophie Wilde stars in the plot as Mia Polanco, and the cast includes several young rising stars, such as Niamh McCormack and Luca Slade. Here, check out the tenth most-watched series…

Everything Now ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Everything Now has quickly become the tenth most-watched series on Netflix worldwide, in record time, with less than three days on the popular platform. The title has managed to surpass several other hits, according to Flix Patrol.

The new story follows Mia Polanco, who is discharged from the hospital after a long battle with anorexia and is thrust back into the world of sixth grade.

Vivienne Acheampong, Luca Slade, Niamh McCormack, George Greenland, Sam Reuben, Aurélien Pallot, Dee Ahluwalia, Sani Thabo, Marina McBain and Kiran Krishnakumar are some of the actors who join Sophie Wilde in the first season.