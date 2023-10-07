Eddie Murphy is not only one of the most well-known and acclaimed comedians, but his filmography is filled with successes. One of them is currently trending on Netflix, ranking as the tenth most-watched movie worldwide.

The comedy was released in 2007 and over the years has solidified itself as a genre classic. It was directed by Brian Robbins, based on a screenplay written by the actor himself, Charlie Murphy and Jay Scherick.

It was nominated for an Oscar at the 2008 ceremony in the category of Best Achievement in Makeup for Rick Baker and Kazu Hiro. Here, check out which title is the most chosen by the service’s users…

Norbit ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Norbit is the romantic comedy produced and starring Eddie Murphy, which has once again captivated Netflix users, becoming the tenth most-watched on the platform worldwide, according to Flix Patrol.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Norbit, a mild-mannered man who is married to Rasputia, a loud, overweight, and domineering woman. When his childhood love, Kate, returns to town, he must find a way to win her love.

Although it received negative reviews from critics due to its abundance of cliché phrases and physical stereotypes, it was well received by the public and proved to be a commercial success.

Thandie Newton, Terry Crews, Clifton Powell, Lester Speight, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Katt Williams are some of the stars who made up the main cast, alongside the 62-year-old actor.