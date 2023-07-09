Netflix: The most-watched comedy with Jackie Chan on the platform in the US

This week on Netflix, there’s a new comedy movie that has reached the Top 10 in the United States. While the original release ‘The Out-Laws,’ starring Nina Dobrev and Adam DeVine, is the number one worldwide, this classic is also in the most-watched list.

This movie has surpassed other string titles in the Top 10 of Netflix US, such as Run Rabbit Run, Annihilation and the new documentary about Wham!. However, it’s still behind some stronger titles such as Nimona, Extraction 2 or White House Down.

The film is an American buddy action comedy. It was directed by Brett Ratner, and it was released back in 1998 with two of the biggest star at the moment: Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. It was also a great success in the box office, grossing $244 million worldwide.

Rush Hour is the most-watched comedy with Jackie Chan in the US

According to Flix Patrol, Rush Hour is the seventh most-watched movie on Netflix US, and the second-most watched comedy. The story was written by Jim Kouf and Ross LaManna, from a stroy by LaManna.

The film follows two mismatched police officers who are assigned to rescue a Chinese diplomat’s abducted daughter. It also has two sequels, released in 2001 and 2007. Tzi Ma, Tom Wilkinson, Ken Leung, Mark Rolston, Elizabeth Peña, and Rex Linn complete the cast.