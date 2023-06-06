Jennifer Aniston has a wide catalog of hits and many of them are comedies. Now, one of them was the one that caught the attention of Netflix viewers, as it has become the most watched of the actress on the entire platform.

Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter make up the main cast of the film with the 54-year-old actress. Ed Helms, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, Molly C. Quinn, Luis Guzman and Ken Marino join them in several scenes. Quinn, Luis Guzman and Ken Marino accompany them in several scenes.

During one of the shoots, the cast played a prank on Aniston by playing the Friends song, I’ll Be There For You, instead of TLC’s Waterfalls. This was not used in the film, but remained as a blooper in the extended version. Here, check which movie it is…

We’re the Millers is Netflix’s most-watched comedy in the US

Jennifer Aniston is part of the cast of the most watched comedy on Netflix in the United States: We’re the Millers. The story captivated users, making it into the top 10 of the most played of the last time.

The story is not only one of the most popular of its protagonists, but also the source of many memes. Will Poulter is the one who gave life to one of the most iconic scenes.

“A veteran marijuana trafficker who creates a fake family as part of his plan to move a huge shipment of weed into the United States from Mexico”, describes the synopsis.