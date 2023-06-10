Netflix: The most watched comedy with Jim Carrey in the US right now

Netflix renewed its top 10 most watched movies in the catalog and now it was a popular work of Jim Carrey that managed to position itself within the table. The comedian is known for having a large repertoire of hits and the classic chosen by users is one of them.

Although it was released in 2008, the story is still one of the audience’s favorites. It was directed by Tom Shadyac, based on a script by three greats: Steve Koren, Mark O’Keefe and Steve Oedekerk.

The cast not only consisted of the 61-year-old actor, but several other important stars accompanied him. One of them was Jennifer Aniston, who played Grace Connelly. While Morgan Freeman played God.

Bruce Almighty is the most watched Jim Carrey comedy on Netflix in the U.S.

Bruce Almighty is not only a classic, but one of Jim Carrey’s best known films. The story follows a guy who complains about God too often being given omnipotent powers to teach him how hard it is to run the world.

This week it made it into the top 10 of the most watched movies on Netflix, being the 61-year-old actor’s first comedy to enter the ranking after a long time. Despite having been released in 2003, users continue to choose it.