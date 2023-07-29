Netflix continues to add hits to its catalog and many of them follow the trend of the moment, which are crime and thrillers. Now it is a comedy of this style that shines as one of the most watched movies on the platform.

Only two days have passed since its incorporation to the service, so users have chosen the Thai production quite quickly and several times. It managed to earn a place in the top 10 worldwide, being one of the favorites.

Wisit Sasanatieng was in charge of directing, while Abishek J. Bajaj was responsible for writing the script. Here, check out which film of actor Phetthai Vongkumlao is trending…

The Murderer is the most watched new comedy-crime series on Netflix

The Murderer not only features foreign actors, but its entire production was filmed outside the United States. This week it has become one of Netflix‘s most popular movies worldwide and has made it into the top 10.

With a running time of two hours, the story follows an English man as he is accused of murdering his Thai in-laws, his wife the only witness standing between guilt and freedom.

Phetthai Vongkumlao plays the main character, but he was accompanied by other great actors. The list is quite extensive and includes names such as James Laver, Eisaya Hosuwan, Thanavisutt Chene Battiata and Jonathan Samson.