Netflix: The most-watched crime documentary in the US only a day after its release

It’s not surprising that Netflix updates its list of most-watched titles every week, and now a new production has earned the third spot in the Top 10 in the United States, becoming the most chosen documentary.

It’s a British production carried out by the streaming giant, and it recounts the chilling final moments of one of the most popular television figures. She was not only known as the Princess Diana of TV but also beloved by many.

Gareth Snow is the only one credited within the cast, as he portrayed Barry George. It’s still uncertain whether there will be a second season of the acclaimed docu-series, but here is the title in question…

Who Killed Jill Dando? ranked No. 3 on Netflix US

Who Killed Jill Dando? premiered just a day ago and has not only captivated users worldwide but has also become a trend within the American catalog, occupying the third spot in the United States.

The exhaustive documentary delves into the tragic murder of popular television presenter Jill Dando in 1999, which continues to baffle experts and the public, through archival footage and interviews.

The first season consists of a total of three episodes, which portray the shocking story and the ending of the iconic journalist and star presenter who was murdered on April 26, 1999.