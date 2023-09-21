Netflix has released a new documentary, which has not only become the most-watched series in the United States but is also the top choice within the crime and true-story genres.

The streaming platform updated its Top 10, both globally and in the US, just a few hours ago, and quickly the title has managed to dominate the list, displacing others like Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer.

The docu-series premiered last year with its first season, and this morning its second edition was released, which has ended up being a favorite among users. Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason directed the season 1.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is the most-watched documentary on Netflix

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal premiered its second season, which consists of only three episodes. It hasn’t been confirmed yet if a third season will come to Netflix, but in the meantime, it’s currently at the top of the US most-watched list.

The story tells the chilling tragedies that shatter a close-knit community in South Carolina and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family. Michael Gasparro and executive producer Julia Willoughby Nason directed the second edition.