Less than an hour ago, Netflix has updated its global top 10, and throughout the week, they’ve also added some new titles to their catalog. Just two days after its release, a crime documentary has taken the top spot as the most-watched.

Currently, the title is in the lower ranks of the worldwide top 10, but it continues to be one of the most chosen by users. The movie was directed by Micael Langer (Godless) and Cláudio Manoel (Meu Amigo Bussunda).

Not only is it a documentary-style production, but it is also of foreign origin, as it portrays a case that occurred in Brazil. The script was handled by the filmmakers and Felipe Flexa (S.O.S. Emergência).

A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case, the most-watched crime documentary on Netflix

A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case is the new crime documentary that landed in Netflix‘s catalog two days ago and is already a success, having solidified its position as the eighth most-watched title on the platform worldwide.

“When a 5-year-old girl falls from her father’s apartment, her mother embarks on a quest for justice and becomes the center of national attention”, describes the official synopsis of the movie, which has a runtime of nearly two hours.

Hebe Camargo, Márcio Campos, José Luiz Datena, Maria Lydia Flandoli, and Isabella Nardoni are some of the figures that appeared through archival footage. Meanwhile, Francisco Cembranelli appeared as a prosecutor and in interviews.