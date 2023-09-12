Netflix: The most-watched crime documentary worldwide only five days after its premiere

Documentaries and crime often go hand in hand within Netflix‘s catalog. Several productions of this genre were released in August and a new title arrived less than a week ago, quickly becoming one of the most-watched.

Carles Vidal Novellas and Manuel Perez were the filmmakers in charge of directing the movie, which has a duration of one hour and 20 minutes. Carlos Agulló was chosen as the showrunner of the project.

It’s not the first time that a production of this genre has entered the global Top 10 of the streaming giant in just a few days since its release. Users have shown themselves to be fans of this genre and here, check out the current trend…

Rosa Peral’s Tapes ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Rosa Peral’s Tapes is the new documentary that has captivated users from different countries on Netflix. The title, which recounts one of the most heinous crimes, has become the sixth most-watched movie on the platform worldwide.

The documentary film features the first prison interview granted by Rosa Peral since she was convicted of murdering her boyfriend with the help of a former lover.

Elias Argentiere provided the voice for the English version. The complete cast includes Xavier Bartoli, Carla Lechón, Cloe Forts, Oscar Reyes, Lorena Villarreal, Jana Vidal and Alba Ribó.