Netflix: The most watched crime-drama thriller with Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons on the platform in the US

Lily Collins not only stars in Emily in Paris, but last year she released a suspense thriller on Netflix, where she was seen sharing the screen with two other great actors: Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel.

It was directed by Charlie McDowell, who also contributed to the creation of the script, which he wrote with Justin Lader and the How I Met Your Mother actor himself. The sitcom star is the one who gave life to the character Nobody.

In the case of the Breaking Bad star, he played the CEO, while the 34-year-old actress gave life to the wife. Omar Leyva is another one of the figures who were present. Here, check out the title that is trending…

Windfall, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons’ most-watched thriller on Netflix US

Windfall first saw the light of day in 2022 and since that time has established itself as one of the most interesting productions of the actors who starred in it. This is not the first time Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons has worked with Netflix.

The story follows a man who breaks into a billionaire’s empty vacation home, but everything goes awry when the arrogant tycoon and his wife arrive on a last-minute plan.