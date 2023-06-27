Every week, Netflix releases new TV shows and movies and sometimes one of them climbs into the most-watched list. The most-successful projects on the platform this year include films like Extraction 2, The Mother or AKA, as well as series such as Queen Charlotte or Black Mirror.

However, there are other international films and series that find their way into the Top 10. That’s the case of this action thriller that only has four days on the platform, but it has captivated audiences fast.

It’s a South African production, and despite not counting with international stars, it certainly has received a good reception on Netflix. Here, check out more about this movie that could climb further in the rankings.

The South African crime drama that is Top 6 worldwide on Netflix

‘iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’ is making a splash on Netflix. After being released on the platform on June 23, the movie has already reached the Top 6 of the most-watched list worldwide, according to the website FlixPatrol.

The movie’s synopsis goes like this: “A police officer infiltrates to investigate a historic gold heist in Johannesburg and is forced to choose between his conscience and the law.” The trailer shows that the film has some spectacular action sequences, as well as plenty of comedic moments.

The film stars S’dumo Mtshali,Presley Chweneyagae and Brenda Ngxoli. The film is behind titles like ‘Extraction 2,’ ‘Through My Window: Across The Sea,’ ‘The Perfect Find’ and ‘Make Me Believe.’