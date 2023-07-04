It is no surprise that a crime genre production is one of the most watched movies on the platform in several countries. Previously it was the documentary The Playing Card Killer that occupied the top 1 of Netflix‘s top 10.

However, now it is a 2020 film that is climbing fast. This one was directed by Robin Pront, based on a script by Micah Ranum. While Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was the actor selected to star in it.

The 52-year-old star is one of the best-known actors in the industry and has been part of major titles, such as the HBO series Game Of Thrones, where he played Jaime Lannister for several seasons.

The Silencing is Netflix’s most-watched crime movie worldwide

Even though The Silencing was released in 2020, Netflix users decided to make it trend again and it is now one of the most watched movies worldwide. Several countries have Nikolaj Coster-Walda‘s film available on the platform, but in the United States it is available on Amazon Prime Video.

“A reformed hunter becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago”, describes the official synopsis of the film, whose cast also includes Annabelle Wallis, Zahn McClarnon, Melanie Scrofano, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Patrick Garrow and Danielle Ryan.