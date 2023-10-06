Netflix has been premiering several titles in its catalog, and this week was no exception. Yesterday, the third and final season of one of the platform’s most successful series was added, which is already one of the most-watched.

This series, created by George Kay, has been on the air since 2021, and this year it will finally conclude its story. The episodes were directed by Louis Leterrier, Hugo Gélin, Ludovic Bernard and Marcela Said.

Last year, the title was nominated for a BAFTA award for the Production Team. Currently, after the service updated its Top 10 rankings, the show managed to reach the 2nd position worldwide and the 3rd position in the United States.

Lupin ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

The third season of Lupin debuted on the Netflix platform just one day ago, and it has already become one of the most-watched series, ranking as the second most chosen by users worldwide, according to Flix Patrol.

It has not only surpassed several acclaimed titles like Sex Education and One Piece but is now in competition with another release, Beckham. The documentary also premiered yesterday and currently dominates the ranking list.

This time, the story is at an advanced stage and the main character, Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy), is ready to confront his greatest challenge yet: avenging his father’s death.

Vincent Cassel, Ludivine Sagnier, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy and Shirine Boutella have returned for the final installment of the series, which consists of a total of six episodes.