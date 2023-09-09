There’s a new series in Netflix‘s catalog that has achieved what few others have done and it’s a German drama production. With just three days since its release, it has already solidified itself as the second most-watched choice among users.

Isabel Kleefeld (The Canterville Ghost) and Julian Pörksen (Whatever Happens Next) were the directors responsible for the crime and drama show that has shaken the world and continues to attract viewers.

It’s not the first time that a foreign title from this country has managed to secure a spot among the top ten most watched at the moment, so it was expected that this talented series would become a global trend.

Dear Child ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

Dear Child has it all: drama, crime, suspense, mystery and even incredible performances by the main actors. Julika Jenkins, Kim Riedle and Haley Louise Jones are among those who have brought the most interesting characters to life.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether the series will have a second season, as it arrived on Netflix less than a week ago. However, all indications suggest that it might get renewed, especially after being the second most watched worldwide.

“When a kidnapped woman manages to escape, investigators are confronted with the sinister explanation of an unresolved disappearance from 13 years ago”, describes the official synopsis, according to IMDb.