Crime thrillers have become quite common among Netflix users worldwide. It’s not the first time that a title of this genre has held a high position within the streaming platform’s top 10.

It’s a foreign production, specifically from Turkey. The director behind it is Uluç Bayraktar, who is known for being responsible for Karadayı and Çarpışma. As for the screenplay, it was developed by Mehmet Eroğlu and Damla Serim.

The film has a runtime of over two hours and this afternoon it has solidified its position as one of the most-watched on the service. Here, check out which title has dethroned Rumble with Terry Crews and is trending…

10 Days of a Bad Man ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Kötü Adamın 10 Günü, better known in the US as 10 Days of a Bad Man, is the new crime thriller movie that has captivated Netflix users worldwide. It was released earlier this year but has now become one of the most-watched titles.

The story follows Sadık, a former lawyer who works as a private investigator. Battered, broken, and distraught, he must navigate through a web of lies to uncover the truth hidden behind the murder in a mansion.

Nejat İşler plays a good man forced to do bad things in this second installment of the 10 Days trilogy, according to the streaming platform. The actor is known for other works such as Winter Sleep.