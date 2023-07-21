Netflix: The most watched crime thriller with Idris Elba on the platform

Idris Elba, who had been rumored to play James Bond in the upcoming reboot, is now starring in one of the crime and action movies in Netflix‘s catalog. The drama is one of the most watched titles of the week worldwide.

Although it is not a premiere, as it debuted on the service during February, the story continues to add fans and viewers. So it’s no surprise that it has found a place in the top 10.

Jamie Payne (The Alienist and The Hour) directed the project, which is based on a script written by Neil Cross (Mama and The Mosquito Coast). Here, check out which title is trending this week…

Luther: The Fallen Sun is the most watched thriller with Idris Elba on Netflix

Idris Elba has been playing John Luther in the crime, drama and action franchise for a number of years. When a movie was announced, fans went wild and it looks like they continue to do so, as the title trended worldwide once again.

The star previously starred in the series, which ran for five seasons on Netflix. Now, the story follows brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther, who escapes from prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorizing London.

Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Vincent Regan, Hattie Morahan, Lauryn Ajufo, Dan Li, Thomas Coombes, Dermot Crowley, Tom McCall, Edward Hogg, Alexander Anderson, Jess Liaudin, Carl Spencer and Amy Trigg are among the cast.