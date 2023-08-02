Oscar-nominated actors Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game) and Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) teamed up to star in a crime story based on true events that has shaken the world and Netflix users worldwide.

The story portrays the events and life of Charles Charlie Cullen, one of New York’s most feared serial killers. The crime thriller premiered on one of the streaming giants in October last year.

Tobias Lindholm directed the film, while Charles Graeber and Krysty Wilson-Cairns were responsible for writing the screenplay. The project was nominated for a BAFTA, a Golden Globes and two Satellite Awards.

The Good Nurse is the trending crime thriller on Netflix

The Good Nurse hit the big screen last year and was quickly slated to debut on the streaming giant. Although it was a hit during October 2022, it has been trending again this week on Netflix worldwide.

The story follows a nurse who suspects her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious deaths and risks her own life in search of the truth. The thriller about the serial killer caused a lot of controversy but was critically acclaimed.

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Emmerich, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Devyn McDowell, Malik Yoba, Ajay Naidu, Marcia Jean Kurtz, Gina Jun and Brooke Stacy Mills make up the main cast.